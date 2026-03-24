Debrief: Main talking points from Shrewsbury Town's heavy loss to Crewe Alexandra

Salop will hope their 4-0 defeat to Crewe Alexandra last Saturday proves to be the lowest point of the Gavin Cowan era.

Here are the main talking points:

Broader picture

Nobody can question the impact Cowan and his coaching team have had on Town, nor the fight shown during their revival as they hauled themselves clear of the relegation zone.

Credit where it is due: Cowan was identified and brought in, with his ties to the club playing a significant role, and he has overseen a remarkable resurgence.

Shrewsbury Town boss Gavin Cowan

Six wins from 12 games has lifted Salop to 11 points clear of danger with seven matches remaining - a position all stakeholders would have gladly accepted when Cowan first stepped in.

However, the defeat to Crewe was a far cry from what we have quickly become accustomed to since his arrival. There was little defensive resilience after the early own goal, and Crewe could easily have added to their tally.

It was the heaviest home defeat of the season and marked a third consecutive game without scoring. Salop will hope the goals return soon - and in volume.

Bradley Ihionvien’s return

The return of Bradley Ihionvien from injury is a timely boost as Salop look to end their goal drought.

The striker made an immediate impact after joining on loan from Peterborough United, but has been sidelined since October following knee surgery.

Bradley Ihionvien made his return from injury

Cowan has often referred to the squad as 'bloated'. Forwards Ihionvien, Iwan Morgan, and Trey Ogunsuyi are all loan players, and Town can only name a maximum of five in a matchday squad - with Morgan the one to miss out last weekend.

While selection decisions remain difficult, Ihionvien’s return provides a welcome attacking option as Salop aim to rediscover their scoring touch.

Returning bodies

While Cowan insisted those who played were more than capable of getting a result, Shrewsbury will welcome back at least two players for this weekend.

Taylor Perry and Josh Ruffels return after serving suspensions. Ruffels, in particular, played a key role in Salop’s improved defensive resilience - something notably absent against Crewe.

Their return increases competition for places and should raise standards in training, as players look to respond.

Will Gray

Cowan has spoken about his desire to promote youth and strengthen the pathway from academy to first team.

Shrewsbury Town assistant Dave Edwards with Will Gray

He maintains that players must earn their place, but Will Gray has now featured from the bench in two consecutive games - and Cowan appears impressed with the teenager.

He was introduced under difficult circumstances last time out, with Salop already heading towards a heavy defeat. However, those minutes will aid his development, and the club may have another promising prospect emerging, alongside midfielder Isaac England, who has also featured this season.

Challenge ahead

Cowan was clear in his message - the job is far from done. He suggested some members of the squad may already have their swim shorts on mentally.

The next two matches present an opportunity, but both Newport County and Tranmere Rovers have strong motivations of their own.

Both sides are battling for survival, and Salop cannot afford to hand points to teams trying to reel them back into the relegation fight.