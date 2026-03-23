Shrewsbury Town player ratings: Salop thrashed as Crewe run riot

Matt Cox

After being beaten by the initial effort, he could do little as the rebound cruelly struck him and went in for the first goal. Made some saves to prevent a heavier defeat.

Unfortunate: 5

Tom Anderson

A disastrous opening spell saw him beaten too easily for both early goals, particularly from the left channel. Looked uncomfortable in possession and struggled to regain composure throughout.

Shaky: 4

Will Boyle

Was unable to command the defensive line during a chaotic start. Defence never truly settled, as Crewe’s attacking movement exposed weaknesses.

Overunn: 5

Mal Benning

Endured a torrid afternoon, epitomised by the unfortunate own goal after his clearance rebounded in. Struggled defensively and offensively, with a poor free-kick summing up his display.

Nightmare: 4

Ismeal Kabia

Offered little attacking outlet on the flank and could not influence the game as Crewe dominated and continuously broke forward with ease.

Quiet: 5

Tom Sang

Showed visible frustration as the game slipped away, highlighted by his reaction after a wayward effort. Unable to stem Crewe’s attacking flow or provide any meaningful response.

Frustrated: 5

Sam Clucas

Mistake contributed to the opening goal, setting the tone for a difficult afternoon. Struggled to dictate play or provide creativity, leaving the midfield lacking cohesion.

Ineffective: 5

Kevin Berkoe

Displayed determination managing a few deliveries into the box, though they rarely troubled the opposition defence. Produced a rugby-like tackle towards the end to stop Crewe.

Crossed: 6

Tommy McDermott

Had minimal impact in an advanced role, failing to create many chances. Lacked the ingenuity needed to unlock the defence and was overshadowed by Crewe’s energy.

Subbed: 5

Trey Ogunsuyi

Showed glimpses with a couple of headed efforts, including one onto the roof of the net. Otherwise starved of service and unable to impose himself on the game.

Headed: 6

George Lloyd

Barely involved throughout as opportunities were minimal. Struggled to make an impression leading the line during a third goalless outing for Salop.

Anonymous: 5

Subs: Bradley Ihionvien (for Benning, 61): 6, Anthony Scully (for Ogunsuyi, 70): 6, Will Gray (for McDermott, 74): 6.

Not used: Brook, Lee, Stubbs, Freeman.