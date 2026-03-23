Analysis: One to forget as Shrewsbury Town steamrolled by ruthless Railwaymen

Shrewsbury Town’s capitulation against Crewe Alexandra was a performance so far from the structure and resilience that we have recently seen that it begged to be erased from record as much as memory.

From the opening minutes, Salop were second-best, unable to stem the tide or impose themselves in any meaningful way. It was, in the truest sense, a day to forget.

Tommy McDermott of Shrewsbury Town and former Salop loanee Tommi O'Reilly of Crewe Alexandra

The Railwaymen arrived and set off like a bullet train that the hosts were never able to catch up with. Salop hit the buffers inside the opening eight minutes, falling two goals behind as Crewe steamed into a comfortable advantage.

Town showed few signs of derailing Crewe’s relentless surge, and while it ended 4-0, it could easily have been more.

The match ball was delivered by a helicopter

It was the heaviest defeat at home this season, the third in a row at the Meadow, a hat-trick of losses overall, the fourth in five matches, and a third scoreless game for Shrewsbury. Unpleasant reading.

But this result underlines how quickly football can shift. Just weeks ago, Gavin Cowan and his staff were rightly celebrating a February Manager of the Month award after overseeing a remarkable revival.

Shrewsbury Town assistant manager Dave Edwards

Since then, however, Salop have looked a shadow of the side that drove that resurgence away from danger. Thankfully for them, results elsewhere went in their favour.

Overall, had anyone - even Cowan himself - been offered 19 points from his first 12 games in charge, including six wins and an 11-point cushion over the drop zone, it would have been accepted without hesitation.

Tom Anderson clears for Shrewsbury Town

As poor as the defeat to Crewe was, the work already done has given them breathing room. With seven matches remaining, while it is mathematically possible, it would take an unlikely sequence of results for the bottom sides to both close the gap and overtake Salop. There is no need for panic.

While Salop are looking to mathematically secure their safety, Crewe arrived with their own motivations, firmly in the play-off hunt.

Trey Ogunsuyi battles for the ball against Crewe

They extended an already strong recent record in this fixture, arriving unbeaten in their previous five meetings with Salop and their last four away Football League matches.

They steamed into the contest like an express train running precisely to schedule - slick, powerful, and impossible to halt once in motion.

Shrewsbury Town look to cause problems from a set-piece

From the outset, they seized control of the tracks, and by the time the final whistle sounded, Crewe were simply cruising and in complete command - their journey to victory as smooth and assured as a first-class run down a clear line.

Home supporters headed for the exits in numbers after Crewe struck their fourth of the afternoon. They were ruthless, scoring twice early and adding two more within a short spell after the break.

Kevin Berkoe of Shrewsbury Town against Crewe Alexandra

Shrewsbury’s afternoon unravelled almost immediately, conceding twice inside the opening eight minutes.

For the opener, Crewe worked the ball into Josh March on the left side of the penalty area with minimal pressure. His effort beat Matt Cox, and although Mal Benning recovered to clear off the line, the danger was not fully dealt with as the ball ricocheted back off Cox and into the net.

Shrewsbury Town goalkeeper Matt Cox clears

The second goal, arriving just two minutes later, highlighted further structural issues. Jack Lankester’s inventive back-heeled pass cut through Shrewsbury’s defence, and March applied an emphatic finish. The ease with which Crewe progressed through the middle exposed a lack of compactness.

Crewe maintained their attacking intent after the break. Their third goal in the 64th minute again stemmed from insufficient pressure. Emre Tezgel was allowed to control the ball in the box and pick out March, whose effort found its way past Cox, despite the goalkeeper getting a hand to it.

Shrewsbury Town assistant manager Jamie Haynes after defeat to Crewe Alexandra

For the fourth, Tezgel met Lewis Billington’s cross with authority, powering his finish beyond Cox and prompting further early departures from the stands.

There were few positives for Shrewsbury as their form drifted further off the rails, but the return of Bradley Ihionvien offered some encouragement. The striker, sidelined since October with a meniscus injury, made a welcome comeback.

Bradley Ihionvien returned from injury

Attention now turns to two significant fixtures against sides below them, starting with Newport County next Saturday. With opponents fighting for survival, it will be crucial for Salop to avoid dropping points and being dragged back into the battle.

Taylor Perry and Josh Ruffels both served the final matches of their suspensions against Crewe and will now be available for selection - a further boost.

A dejected Sam Clucas of Shrewsbury Town after defeat to Crewe Alexandra

If this represents the lowest point of the Gavin Cowan era so far - Shrewsbury will hope it proves to be just that, and that this result is quickly consigned to memory by the time full-time arrives next weekend.