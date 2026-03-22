In pictures: Helicopter lands on pitch to deliver ball at Shrewsbury Town

The game, which Salop lost 4-0, marked the return of the annual Military Matchday where the club honoured armed forces personnel, with hundreds in attendance.

The match ball was delivered by a Juno aircraft from No. 1 Flying Training School, based at RAF Shawbury, which landed on the pitch before kick-off.

Here’s some pictures of the moment:

The match ball was delivered by helicopter during the game between Shrewsbury Town and Crewe Alexandra

The match ball was delivered by helicopter

The match ball was delivered by helicopter

Sqn Ldr Andy Smailes from RAF Shawbury received the match ball