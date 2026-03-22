In pictures: Helicopter lands on pitch to deliver ball at Shrewsbury Town
A helicopter landed on the pitch to deliver the match ball for Shrewsbury Town’s clash with Crewe Alexandra.
By Luke Powell
Published
The game, which Salop lost 4-0, marked the return of the annual Military Matchday where the club honoured armed forces personnel, with hundreds in attendance.
The match ball was delivered by a Juno aircraft from No. 1 Flying Training School, based at RAF Shawbury, which landed on the pitch before kick-off.
Here’s some pictures of the moment: