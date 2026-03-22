Explained: Why Shrewsbury Town boss Gavin Cowan was forced to watch from the stands against Crewe

Salop suffered their heaviest home loss of the season, going down 4-0 to Crewe Alexandra.

Cowan observed proceedings from the directors’ box as he served a one-match touchline ban. The suspension came after he received a third yellow card of the season during last Tuesday’s defeat to Bristol Rovers, adding to two cautions picked up while at his previous club, Brackley Town.

Managers are handed a one-game suspension once they accumulate three yellow cards in a single season.

While serving a touchline ban, managers are permitted to attend matches but must remain in either the directors’ box or a seat in the stand opposite the technical area. They are not allowed on the touchline.

Gavin Cowan watched the game from the directors box

Despite the suspension, managers are still required to fulfil media duties, which is why Cowan was able to speak after the game.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Cowan said: “It was hard to sit up there. Obviously, I've had a one-match suspension today, so it carries on from previous yellow cards, from my previous role.

“Disappointed not to be on the touchline, but really disappointed for the fans, really disappointed for the chairman and the club.”

Suspended managers are also prohibited from shouting instructions to their staff in the technical area. However, they can deliver the pre-match team talk, be present in the dressing room at half-time and full-time, and communicate with staff in the dugout via phone or other electronic devices - with Cowan seen using a walkie-talkie at times.