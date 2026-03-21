Major Shrewsbury Town squad news: Iwan Morgan absent from squad to face Crewe Alexandra

Speaking ahead of the game, Gavin Cowan had said the 20-year-old ‘looks good’ and that he would ‘like to think’ he would have been fit for the game.

The striker was forced off before the hour mark during Town’s defeat to Bristol Rovers after suffering an early knock.

Despite hopes that he could return for the Crewe clash, the Brentford-loanee is absent from the squad.

Sam Clucas has returned to action and the starting XI while Mal Benning replaces Sam Stubbs and Tommy McDermott starts ahead of Anthony Scully.

Bradley Ihionvien also returns to the matchday squad after recovering from a knee injury.

Shrewsbury Town starting XI: Cox, Anderson, Boyle, Benning, Kabia, Sang, Clucas, Berkoe, McDermott, Ogunsuyi, Lloyd

Subs: Brook, Stubbs, Lee, Gray, Freeman, Scully, Ihionvien