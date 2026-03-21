Helicopter lands on Shrewsbury Town pitch to make special delivery ahead of Crewe clash
A helicopter landed on the pitch to make an important delivery ahead of Shrewsbury Town's match against Crewe Alexandra.
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By Luke Powell
Published
Salop’s League Two clash with Crewe at the Croud Meadow marked the return of the club’s annual Military Matchday.
The club honoured armed forces personnel at the game, with hundreds in attendance. The annual initiative is organised by Shrewsbury Town, the Shrewsbury Town Foundation and Shropshire Council’s Armed Forces Covenant team.