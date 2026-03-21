Gavin Cowan issues apology after Shrewsbury Town thrashed by Crewe Alexandra

A dismal Salop side were thrashed 4-0 by Crewe Alexandra, slipping to their third consecutive League Two defeat.

They also failed to score for a third straight game - and Cowan refused to make excuses.

“Second best all day,” he said. “First of all, apologies to the fans.

“Obviously, to be at home and lose three on the spin at home is hard to take, but to have the opposition fans singing and having the best day out of the year at our expense, is hard for our fans to take.

“I'm gutted for them. It was hard to sit up there as well. I've had a one-match suspension today, that carries on from previous yellow cards, from my previous role.

“Disappointed not to be on the touchline, but really disappointed for the fans, really disappointed for the chairman and the club.

“It's been a difficult day in terms of just being honest and just saying that we were second best all over the pitch.”

Gavin Cowan watches the game from the directors’ box

Cowan watched from the directors’ box as he served a one-match ban for accumulating three yellow cards - two at former club Brackley Town and one at Bristol Rovers last Tuesday.

Salop fell two goals behind inside eight minutes. The opener came via an unfortunate own goal when Mal Benning’s goal-line clearance struck goalkeeper Matt Cox and ricocheted into the net.

Josh March caused problems throughout for Crewe, scoring their second and third goals, before Emre Tezgel added a fourth, prompting home fans to head for the exits in large numbers.

Despite the defeat, results elsewhere mean Salop remain 11 points clear of the relegation zone following their revival under Cowan last month.

“It was just kamikaze,” Cowan added. “It's interesting because we've come into the club and we've had a bit of success, and the players have shown what they're capable of.

“Today's just all about mentality and I'm loathe to do it. We've just been speaking as a staff there and I always try and be honest with the supporters and everyone around the club.

“I'm big on taking responsibility. I think it's important that, as the manager, you do that.

“Today, I have to put a little bit on the players and I just have to say that they have to be accountable for themselves.

“It comes down to, have some of them checked out, do they think we're already safe.

“When we try and look at the bigger picture, everyone else has lost today. That's one plus that we can take out of today, if there's ever going to be any.”

“We can also say that if we came into the job and we lost a couple and won a couple and lost a couple and won a couple, and we were in this position, everyone would be happy to a point.

“I have to take responsibility, but I also have to ask my players what's different from anything that we've been doing since we came in.

“I'll be having a few meetings on Monday with the players, collectively and individually.

“I can only apologise and it's on me. I have to deal with that on Monday and make sure that, you know, this season and coming into next season, we make sure we put it right.”