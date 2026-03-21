Gavin Cowan dismisses 'Manager of the Month curse' after Shrewsbury Town's dip in form

Salop have lost three of their last four League Two matches, including back-to-back defeats. The dip in form comes after Cowan was named Manager of the Month for February, having led Town’s resurgence away from danger.

However, Cowan played down the idea that the award has had any impact on results.

He said: "I'm a godly man, I don't believe in superstitions and stuff like that. That's not me.

"I don't think it's got anything to do with that. It might be the fact that we didn't get our numbers right, it might be the fact that the lads stuck it in the goal and we didn't.