'We're not far off' - Gavin Cowan sees positives as Shrewsbury Town aim to get back on track

Salop welcome Crewe Alexandra tomorrow as they look to return to winning ways after back-to-back defeats.

They were beaten at Bristol Rovers midweek following a deflected second-half strike, but Cowan insists he has seen continued progress in performances.

He said: "Training's been good, the lads have responded well. It's important not to get too emotional about results that don't quite go your way.

"The Cheltenham performance wasn't anywhere near what we demand and expect from the players. But it was a great reaction against Bristol.

"We're always in the game, I think that's the difference now. We're not far off.

"We just need to make sure that we're brave and courageous enough with the ball.

Shrewsbury Town boss Gavin Cowan

"It takes a lot of bravery to get on the ball, especially against some of these teams that are really high-pressing, and we've got the players to do it.

"We've shown that. We've shown how we can be with the ball. But, ultimately, you have to earn the right to be able to play football."

Salop sit 11 points clear of the League Two relegation zone, compared to just two when Cowan took charge, and the Town boss was keen to keep a broader perspective.

"The lads have taken a bit of a knock," he continued. "Again, they're not results where we've been blown out of the water.

"We have to remember where we were when we came in. We've had a lot of success in that time.

"If you'd have said we are where we are now when we came in, everybody would have ripped your arm off.

"It's important not to get too emotional about results. I understand that people don't see it day-to-day. But, the players have come in and responded well and they understand that they have to get back to working to our process, which they probably haven't done as much as what they have done previously.

"As well, as staff, we need to be better. We need to be even more diligent. We have to prepare and be the best version of ourselves. So that's been the focus the last couple of days."