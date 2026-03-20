'We need to be better': Gavin Cowan demands response as Shrewsbury Town aim to halt dip

They have suffered back-to-back defeats on several occasions this season - but not since Gavin Cowan took charge.

It was an outstanding first six weeks for Cowan at the helm, but his side now face the challenge of ensuring this dip in momentum does not turn into a slide.

Cowan has been dealing with a growing list of absentees, though he refuses to use that as an excuse. Defeat at Bristol Rovers came via a deflected effort, but Salop did not test the hosts often enough to cause consistent problems.

The loss also meant they failed to score in consecutive matches. While Cowan saw improvements following the defeat to Cheltenham Town, he is demanding more quality on the ball in the final third.

Reflecting on where his side must improve, Cowan said: "Well, I think you saw it. I thought we were excellent in terms of defending our box.

Anthony Scully of Shrewsbury Town against Bristol Rovers

"The lads can't be faulted for their hard work, desire and doing a job and a half. But we need to be better with the ball.

"When we were good with the ball, it really showed and it really told. The lads have shown that they can do it. We need to evolve and we need to be better."

He added: "Unfortunately, we're just a little bit back to front. We needed to shorten our game up a little bit and that's where we need to evolve coming to Saturday."

Despite sitting 11 points clear of the League Two relegation zone, Cowan remains fully focused on securing safety as quickly as possible.

They return to the Meadow, where they have taken 13 of their 41 points across the last seven matches - although the previous two have ended in defeat.

Tom Anderson of Shrewsbury Town battles with Emre Tezgel of Crewe Alexandra

Josh Ruffels will serve the final game of his four-match suspension, while Taylor Perry remains sidelined after picking up 10 yellow cards this season.

Although he has returned to training, Cowan was unable to provide a timeline on John Marquis' comeback, while he is hopeful Bradley Ihionvien can be involved again soon.

Those absences opened the door for academy products Will Gray and Oliver Hall to step into the squad at Bristol Rovers - and Cowan is keen to continue strengthening the pathway from academy to first team.

"For me, everything comes down to accountability," Cowan said. "Of course, it's a no-brainer.

Will Gray made his league debut for Shrewsbury Town at Bristol Rovers

"If you can have the resource of bringing some young lads through, it can really help the team and the squad. But they've got to be good enough. You can't just pigeonhole people.

"Will Gray has been impressive. Isaac England as well, before he got injured, has been really impressive. We know where they need to improve and be better. Ollie Hall sort of comes into that bracket now.

"We've got a couple of lads out on loan as well, like Isaac Godwin. We've also got Jack Loughran and lads coming back from injury as well.

"They're getting there and we just want to really nurture them and give them the best chance of becoming professional footballers."

A positive result against a Crewe side winless in three would provide a timely boost ahead of fixtures against strugglers Newport County and Tranmere Rovers.

Ismeal Kabia of Shrewsbury Town and Charlie Finney of Crewe Alexandra

While those matches may not carry quite the same weight as they once did, Shrewsbury will be keen to avoid handing points to teams still looking to close the gap - making Saturday’s encounter an important opportunity to restore confidence.

Predicted Shrewsbury Town XI (3-4-1-2): Cox; Anderson, Boyle, Stubbs; Kabia, Sang, Freeman, Berkoe; McDermott; Lloyd, Morgan

Subs: Brook, Lee, Hall, Benning, Gray, Scully, Ogunsuyi.

Crewe Alexandra (4-2-3-1): Lawlor; Billington, Connolly, Demetriou, Hutchinson; Sanders, Thomas; O'Reilly, Holicek, March; Tezgel

Big match prediction: Home win