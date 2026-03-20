Key facts ahead of Shrewsbury Town's clash with Crewe Alexandra

Crewe will look to continue their impressive recent record against Salop. Town are winless in their last five home matches against Crewe in all competitions, losing four in a row before a 1-1 draw the last time the sides met in Shropshire in September 2021.

Crewe arrive firmly in the play-off picture, sitting just two points adrift of the top seven.

Key facts

Shrewsbury Town have failed to win any of their last five league games against Crewe Alexandra (D2 L3), losing the reverse fixture 3-1 back in November last year.

Crewe Alexandra are unbeaten across their last four away Football League games against Shrewsbury Town (W3 D1), they’ve never gone five unbeaten in the EFL.

Shrewsbury have lost their last two home league games, as many defeats as across their prior 12 fixtures combined beforehand (W7 D3).

Crewe have lost just one of their last six away league games (W2 D3), going down 2-1 at Bristol Rovers earlier this month.

Crewe have kept just two clean sheets in their last 20 away league matches, and only one in their previous 11.