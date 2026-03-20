Helicopter set to land on pitch for special delivery at Shrewsbury Town game this weekend

Salop’s League Two clash with Crewe Alexandra at the Croud Meadow marks the return of the club’s annual Military Matchday.

The club will honour armed forces personnel, with hundreds expected to attend. The initiative is organised by Shrewsbury Town, the Shrewsbury Town Foundation and Shropshire Council’s Armed Forces Covenant team.

The event will once again see the match ball delivered by helicopter. A Juno aircraft from No. 1 Flying Training School, based at RAF Shawbury, will land on the pitch before kick-off.