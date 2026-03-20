Gavin Cowan keeps fingers crossed over Iwan Morgan after Bristol Rovers knock

Cowan revealed Morgan was substituted for 'protection' just before the hour mark against Bristol Rovers on Tuesday night after suffering an early knock.

With several members of the squad already sidelined - through a combination of injuries and suspensions - Cowan is keen to avoid any further setbacks.

Asked whether the forward would be a big miss, he said: "Yes. But again, we have to play the cards we're dealt.

"We've got lots of injuries and lots of suspensions at the moment and we don't want another one.