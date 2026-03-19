Gavin Cowan challenges young Shrewsbury Town duo to build on Bristol Rovers involvement

Both were included in Shrewsbury Town’s matchday squad for the midweek defeat, with Gray making his league debut for the club.

The academy scholar was introduced in the 88th minute, replacing Anthony Scully, and played the remainder of normal time plus lengthy stoppage time.

Cowan was delighted for the youngster, saying: "Congratulations to him for his debut - a really proud moment for the football club, for Will and his family.

"He's been great in training and we wanted to bring him on because he gets teams playing and shortens the game up."

Will Gray made his league debut for Shrewsbury Town against Bristol Rovers

The appearance marks another significant milestone for the 16-year-old, who made his senior debut on August 26 as a substitute in Town’s EFL Trophy tie against Chelsea Under-21s.

Meanwhile, first-year scholar Oliver Hall was named in a Shrewsbury matchday squad for the first time, with the pair’s involvement highlighting the pathway from academy to first-team that both the club and Cowan are keen to develop.

"Two young men who have really impressed me since I've been here," Cowan said.

"I'm always looking at youth coming through and as a football club, I think it's our responsibility, not only for ourselves, because it could be a really good resource.

First-year scholar Oliver Hall featured in a Shrewsbury Town matchday squad for the first time

"With my 20 years in the county, I've seen some really brilliant talent coming through, as I've been watching from my sofa and in the stands.

"We want to continue that - but they've got to be good enough. These lads, they're making the right steps."

Lichfield-based Hall joined Salop from Solihull Academy at 16, with the central defender catching Cowan’s eye in youth fixtures.

"It's a brilliant night for Ollie," Cowan continued. "He really impressed me when I went to watch the game against Barnsley Under-21s. I thought he was excellent.

"He's got long way to go, he's going to need to really learn from this. It will have been an incredible experience for him.

Will Gray made his league debut for Shrewsbury Town against Bristol Rovers

"Will getting on the pitch, we just felt like we could trust him. It felt like he could get on the ball and shorten the game up for us. That was a conscious thing, we wanted to try and play more.

"Yes, there are injuries in suspensions, which is probably why they're involved. But what an experience for them and it really lays down the gauntlet for them to go and have a taste of this and want more.

"So, they need to keep impressing, keep progressing. Hopefully around this really good group of lads, they can do that."