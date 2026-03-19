'Doesn't move in straight lines' - Gavin Cowan sends clear message after Shrewsbury Town's Bristol blow

Salop suffered back-to-back defeats and missed the chance to secure a fourth consecutive away win at Bristol Rovers on Tuesday night.

With the gap to the League Two relegation zone still a comfortable 11 points, Cowan is refusing to let either himself or his squad become too downbeat.

"That's being a manager, you've got to regulate the players," he said. "Football doesn't move in straight lines.

"It's important that we understand that tonight, we probably had the better chances in the first-half and then it's a deflected shot.

"Look, we're disappointed because we know we can be better. But football doesn't move in straight lines.