'Doesn't move in straight lines' - Gavin Cowan sends clear message after Shrewsbury Town's Bristol blow
Gavin Cowan insisted football "doesn't move in straight lines" as he looks to help Shrewsbury Town rediscover their imperious form.
Salop suffered back-to-back defeats and missed the chance to secure a fourth consecutive away win at Bristol Rovers on Tuesday night.
With the gap to the League Two relegation zone still a comfortable 11 points, Cowan is refusing to let either himself or his squad become too downbeat.
"That's being a manager, you've got to regulate the players," he said. "Football doesn't move in straight lines.
"It's important that we understand that tonight, we probably had the better chances in the first-half and then it's a deflected shot.
"Look, we're disappointed because we know we can be better. But football doesn't move in straight lines.