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Shrewsbury Town player ratings: How Salop fared in defeat at Bristol Rovers

Shrewsbury Town’s winning streak on the road came to an end at Bristol Rovers - here are our player ratings.

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By Luke Powell
Published

Matt Cox

On his return to Bristol, Cox was largely untested, dealing comfortably with limited threats. Had no chance with the deflected goal.

Rarely troubled: 6

Tom Anderson

Was solid defensively, making numerous strong clearances and aerial interventions, helping a backline that worked hard to contain Bristol’s attacking threat.

Cleared: 7

Will Boyle 

Threatened early with a near-miss header and made an important interception, but was unfortunate as the decisive goal deflected off him past Cox.

Unlucky: 6

Sam Stubbs

Delivered a committed defensive display, highlighted by a perfectly timed crunching tackle to stop a dangerous attack, showing strength and awareness throughout.

Committed: 7