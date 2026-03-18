Shrewsbury Town player ratings: How Salop fared in defeat at Bristol Rovers
Shrewsbury Town’s winning streak on the road came to an end at Bristol Rovers - here are our player ratings.
Matt Cox
On his return to Bristol, Cox was largely untested, dealing comfortably with limited threats. Had no chance with the deflected goal.
Rarely troubled: 6
Tom Anderson
Was solid defensively, making numerous strong clearances and aerial interventions, helping a backline that worked hard to contain Bristol’s attacking threat.
Cleared: 7
Will Boyle
Threatened early with a near-miss header and made an important interception, but was unfortunate as the decisive goal deflected off him past Cox.
Unlucky: 6
Sam Stubbs
Delivered a committed defensive display, highlighted by a perfectly timed crunching tackle to stop a dangerous attack, showing strength and awareness throughout.
Committed: 7