Shrewsbury Town player ratings: How Salop fared in defeat at Bristol Rovers

Matt Cox

On his return to Bristol, Cox was largely untested, dealing comfortably with limited threats. Had no chance with the deflected goal.

Rarely troubled: 6

Tom Anderson

Was solid defensively, making numerous strong clearances and aerial interventions, helping a backline that worked hard to contain Bristol’s attacking threat.

Cleared: 7

Will Boyle

Threatened early with a near-miss header and made an important interception, but was unfortunate as the decisive goal deflected off him past Cox.

Unlucky: 6

Sam Stubbs

Delivered a committed defensive display, highlighted by a perfectly timed crunching tackle to stop a dangerous attack, showing strength and awareness throughout.

Committed: 7