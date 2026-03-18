‘Even Erling Haaland wants more’ - George Lloyd sets goal challenge at Shrewsbury Town

The 26-year-old has netted four League Two goals so far this season - his latest coming in Salop’s impressive win over Swindon Town last month.

While he is determined to help his side defend from the front, Lloyd admitted earlier this season that he wanted to add more selfishness to his game to improve his goal return.

Asked if that is still the case, Lloyd said: “Definitely. I think every striker, even Erling Haaland, will want to add more goals to his game. Every striker will.

“But there is also an emphasis on not just scoring goals as a striker. We've got 11 men on the pitch, we defend with 11.

“A lot of the defending starts at the top. If we're out of shape, it's easy for the opposition to get to our back line.

George Lloyd of Shrewsbury Town

“So yes, I'd like to add more goals, but it's also about being disciplined at certain times. Sometimes being unselfish, that's something I'll be looking to add.”