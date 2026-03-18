Anthony Scully lifts lid on Gavin Cowan’s ‘relentless’ standards at Shrewsbury Town
Anthony Scully says boss Gavin Cowan has been relentless in keeping Shrewsbury Town grounded as they look to seal survival.
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By Luke Powell
Published
Salop have enjoyed a remarkable resurgence under Cowan, embarking on a five‑game winning streak last month that lifted them clear of the League Two relegation zone.
But despite opening up a healthy gap to the bottom two, Scully says the new manager has issued firm warnings against complacency.
“It comes from the gaffer, the way he's been,” the 26-year-old said.
“He's very relentless in the fact that, don't be thinking we're the best team there because we've won a few games.
“We still have to continue and finish the season strong. And then if we do that, that will take care of the table itself.