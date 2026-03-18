Anthony Scully lifts lid on Gavin Cowan’s ‘relentless’ standards at Shrewsbury Town

Salop have enjoyed a remarkable resurgence under Cowan, embarking on a five‑game winning streak last month that lifted them clear of the League Two relegation zone.

But despite opening up a healthy gap to the bottom two, Scully says the new manager has issued firm warnings against complacency.

“It comes from the gaffer, the way he's been,” the 26-year-old said.

“He's very relentless in the fact that, don't be thinking we're the best team there because we've won a few games.

“We still have to continue and finish the season strong. And then if we do that, that will take care of the table itself.