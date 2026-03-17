The opposition: Bristol Rovers aiming to keep fortress intact against Shrewsbury Town

A 1-0 defeat for the Gas at League Two leaders Bromley last Saturday followed a four-game unbeaten run, which included three wins.

More impressively, four of their last five home league games have resulted in victories, with 10 goals scored across those wins, while they also scored twice in a narrow defeat to Chesterfield during that run.

After consecutive home victories over Grimsby Town and Crewe Alexandra, Rovers will be hoping to continue their strong form on home soil, while Salop arrive on the back of a hat-trick of away wins.

Bristol defender Clinton Mola said ahead of Town’s visit: "We have a massive game. It's good that these games are coming thick and fast. We are going to have to be on it.

"We know when we are on our patch, especially recently, we have been winning games back-to-back, and created a fortress."

Like Gavin Cowan at Shrewsbury Town, Steve Evans has overseen a remarkable revival at Bristol.

The Gas were bottom of League Two when he took over in December but now sit in a far healthier position, clear of immediate danger.

Rovers are 19th in the standings, a place below Salop, and eight points clear of the relegation zone.

However, despite their advantage, Evans - like Cowan at Town - has stressed that Bristol are not safe and will not rest until their survival is mathematically secured.

Bristol will be without Shaq Forde, who received his fourth red card across the last two league seasons at Bromley - the most of any player in English football’s top four tiers during that period.

They will also be aiming to complete a league double over Town after a 3-0 victory on New Year’s Day. Fabrizio Cavegn netted a hat-trick that day, with two of his goals coming late in the game. The forward’s strike in Bristol’s win at Barrow was his 15th of the campaign.