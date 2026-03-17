Shrewsbury Town squad news: Gavin Cowan makes three changes for Bristol Rovers clash

Taylor Perry is suspended after picking up his 10th yellow card of the season during last weekend’s defeat to Cheltenham Town.

Nick Freeman comes into the side, while striker George Lloyd replaces Trey Ogunsuyi in attack.

Tom Anderson starts despite fitness concerns, having been forced off after an hour against Cheltenham with a hip problem.

Shrewsbury Town side to face Bristol Rovers: Cox, Anderson, Boyle, Stubbs, Kabia, Sang, Freeman, Berkoe, Scully, Lloyd, Morgan.

Subs: Brook, Benning, Lee, Hall, Gray, McDermott, Ogunsuyi.

Teenager Ollie Hall features on the bench and in a Salop matchday squad for the first time. The is a Lichfield-based first-year scholar, signed from Solihull Academy as an under-16, and plays centre-back.



Shrewsbury last recorded four consecutive away league wins in March 2018, sealing the run with a 2-1 victory at Scunthorpe United.

That sequence included wins over Portsmouth, Bristol Rovers, Fleetwood Town, Charlton Athletic and Scunthorpe in League One.