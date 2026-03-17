Selection thoughts, set-piece goals and Bristol Rovers challenge - Gavin Cowan seeks response from Shrewsbury Town

Town head to Bristol looking to secure a fourth consecutive away victory in league Two and take another step closer to officially securing their safety.

Salop travel south eager to respond quickly after Saturday’s setback against Cheltenham Town. The defeat was only their third in the first ten matches since Cowan took charge - a run that has sparked an impressive revival after a difficult start to the campaign.

If there has been one major transformation in recent weeks, it has been Shrewsbury’s form on the road.

Previously struggling away from home, Salop have been a resilient and clinical outfit, finding ways to get over the line and producing a string of eye-catching victories.

None captured that new-found belief more than their dramatic late triumph at Chesterfield in their last away outing - a result that epitomised the fighting spirit Cowan has instilled in his side.

However, Shrewsbury will have to overcome a growing list of absentees for the trip to Bristol. Midfielder Taylor Perry is suspended after picking up his 10th yellow card of the season in the defeat to Cheltenham, while defender Tom Anderson remains a doubt after being forced off around the hour mark with a hip problem.

Defender Tom Anderson was forced off after an hour against Cheltenham Town with a hip problem

They join a number of players already unavailable – Josh Ruffels serves a suspension, while John Marquis, Luca Hoole and Sam Clucas are injured.



The situation does, however, present opportunities. Cowan admitted the impact of his substitutes in the Cheltenham defeat - Mal Benning, Nick Freeman, Anthony Scully and George Lloyd - has given him plenty to consider when selecting his starting XI.

He said: "All of the lads came on and had a lot of endeavour.

"Some people will say it's easy when you come on at 2-0 down because you're sort of going for the throat really.

Iwan Morgan of Shrewsbury Town against Cheltenham Town

"But all I can ask them to do is come on and play to our strategy and be brave, be courageous and try and make something happen."

Despite the broader positives, the Salop boss was left frustrated by another goal conceded from a set piece last Saturday - an issue that also proved costly in their previous home defeat to Walsall, when two dead-ball situations ultimately decided the contest.

"There's been a lot of talk of set pieces around the camp," Cowan said. "There'll be a little bit more talk about it as well.

"It's definitely a bugaboo of mine. I've talked to the players about not giving the opposition the answers, keeping everything in front and on the outside.

He added: "We know that at set pieces everyone's an equal.

"So it comes down to desire. It's one of our core values, desire. So, yeah, disappointed."

Ismeal Kabia dejected as Shrewsbury Town suffered defeat to Bristol Rovers on New Year's Day

With confidence building away from home, Shrewsbury will be determined to quickly rediscover their momentum while also avenging the disastrous New Year’s Day defeat to Bristol, when Fabrizio Cavegn netted a second-half hat-trick in a crushing win.

Cowan said: "They'll be really hard working. It'll be (about) who can be dominant with the ball.

"It'll be who can get first, second contacts, and who can gather the momentum."

Predicted teams

Shrewsbury Town (3-4-1-2): Cox; Stubbs, Boyle, Benning; Kabia, Sang, Freeman, Berkoe; Scully; Lloyd, Morgan

Subs: Brook, Lee, Anderson, Gray, McDermott, Ogunsuyi.

Bristol Rovers (3-4-1-2): Young; Balmer, Lockyer, Mola; Senior, Smallwood, De Havilland, Sparkes; Rijks; Cavegn, Harrison.

Big match prediction: Draw