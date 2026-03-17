Interesting facts ahead of Shrewsbury Town's trip to Bristol Rovers where they seek four consecutive away wins

Salop travel south eager to respond after last Saturday’s setback against Cheltenham Town. The defeat was only their third in the first ten matches since Gavin Cowan took charge.

A 1-0 defeat for Bristol Rovers at League Two leaders Bromley last Saturday followed a four-game unbeaten run, which included three wins. More impressively, four of their last five home league games have resulted in victories.

Pre-match facts

Bristol are unbeaten in their last five Football League meetings with Shrewsbury Town (W3 D2), keeping a clean sheet each time. They’ve never kept six successive clean sheets against a side in the Football League before.

Shrewsbury have only won two of their last 24 Football League away games against Bristol Rovers (D8 L14), winning 2-1 in February 2018 and 1-0 in February 2020.

The Gas have won four of their previous five home league games (L1), one more than in their previous 18 (W3 D1 L14).

Salop have won each of their last three away league games - not since March 2018 have they won four in a row (run of five).