Bristol Rovers 1-0 Shrewsbury Town: Salop’s away winning streak ended by second-half strike

Tommy Leigh’s 79th-minute strike, which took a deflection on its way into the bottom-left corner, proved the difference between the sides.

Salop were denied a fourth away win in a row for the first time in exactly eight years, with their advantage over the League Two relegation zone now standing at 11 points.

Gavin Cowan made three changes with Taylor Perry suspended, bringing in Nick Freeman, Anthony Scully and George Lloyd.

A dejected Sam Stubbs of Shrewsbury Town

Tom Anderson started despite fitness concerns, having been forced off after an hour against Cheltenham with a hip problem.

Meanwhile, teenage first-year scholar Oliver Hall was also named on the bench, featuring in a Salop matchday squad for the first time.

Kevin Berkoe battles for the ball against Bristol Rovers

Town faced a Gas side who had won four of their previous five home league games and were unbeaten in five Football League matches against them.

This did not seem to faze Salop initially, who began with intent. Will Boyle headed wide, while Iwan Morgan dragged a shot off target inside the opening minutes.

Morgan remained a constant threat as Salop’s defenders headed and cleared everything in their path. A bandaged Anderson battled hard, while Sam Stubbs made a crucial tackle to deny Fabrizio Cavegn a clear opportunity.

Will Boyle of Shrewsbury Town heads clear against Bristol Rovers

Morgan’s long-range effort, after cutting inside as he so often does, sailed just past the post midway through the half.

At the opposite end, Matt Cox had a largely quiet first period, thanks in part to his resilient defence. However, Rovers rallied before the break, with Joe Quigley firing over on the volley with Bristol’s best chance.

Iwan Morgan of Shrewsbury Town looks to get forward against Bristol Rovers

Approaching the hour mark, Gavin Cowan introduced Trey Ogunsuyi for Iwan Morgan as he looked to ignite his side in search of the opener.

The first big chance of the second period fell to Bristol Rovers’ Yusuf Akhamrich in the 70th minute, but he curled an effort wide after advancing into the box. Moments later, his long-range strike hit the side netting.

Bristol Rovers goalkeeper Brad Young clears

Rovers’ spell of pressure paid off when Tommy Leigh struck past an outstretched Matt Cox, who was facing his former club following a previous loan spell. His shot from just outside the box took a deflection on its way into the net.

Salop were unable to hit back and produce a response as Bristol Rovers went unbeaten in six matches against Town, keeping a clean sheet in each - the first time they have recorded six successive clean sheets against a single opponent in the Football League.

Lineups

Shrewsbury Town (3-4-1-2): Cox; Anderson, Boyle, Stubbs (Benning, 89); Kabia, Sang, Freeman (McDermott, 80), Berkoe; Scully (Gray, 89); Lloyd, Morgan (Ogunsuyi, 58).

Unused subs: Brook, Benning, Lee, Hall.

Referee: David Rock

Attendance: 6,834 (353 away)