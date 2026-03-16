Shrewsbury Town player ratings as second-half goals condemn Salop to defeat
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By Luke Powell
Published
Matt Cox
Helpless for both second-half goals and largely untested otherwise. Made the routine saves when required but lacked protection in a frustrating afternoon.
Isolated: 6
Tom Anderson
Battled well at the back making several important tackles and showed commitment before being substituted with a hip injury around the hour mark.
Committed: 7
Will Boyle
Could not impose in Cheltenham’s box - his aerial presence unable to offer much attacking threat. Despite winning several aerial duels could not clear before Cheltenham’s opener or the corner for their second.
Thwarted: 5
Sam Stubbs
Part of a defence that held firm early but faded after the break. Failed to deal with the corner that led to Cheltenham’s second, allowing the game to slip away.
Beaten: 6