Shrewsbury Town player ratings as second-half goals condemn Salop to defeat

Matt Cox

Helpless for both second-half goals and largely untested otherwise. Made the routine saves when required but lacked protection in a frustrating afternoon.

Isolated: 6

Tom Anderson

Battled well at the back making several important tackles and showed commitment before being substituted with a hip injury around the hour mark.

Committed: 7

Will Boyle

Could not impose in Cheltenham’s box - his aerial presence unable to offer much attacking threat. Despite winning several aerial duels could not clear before Cheltenham’s opener or the corner for their second.

Thwarted: 5

Sam Stubbs

Part of a defence that held firm early but faded after the break. Failed to deal with the corner that led to Cheltenham’s second, allowing the game to slip away.

Beaten: 6