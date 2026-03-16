‘No time for disappointment’ - Gavin Cowan demands response after Shrewsbury Town setback

Salop conceded twice inside eight minutes of the second-half to go down to Cheltenham Town and see their advantage over the League Two relegation zone cut to 12 points.

But it was just a third defeat under boss Cowan in 10 games in charge, and he was eager to put the loss behind them ahead of a trip to Bristol Rovers tomorrow.

“Obviously you're disappointed,” he said. “You know you can do better.

“You live with a little bit of regret from the game, but ultimately you have to put it to bed very quickly.

“We talk about no time for disappointment. That'll be our main saying going into Tuesday and we need to refocus.

“When we were winning five in a row, six in seven, I was very regulated and very focused. And I'll be doing the same again.”