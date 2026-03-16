Analysis: Two quick blows sink Shrewsbury Town who rue missed chances on Steve Cotterill‘s returns

Barely 24 hours after the curtain fell on the famous Cheltenham Festival, it was the Robins who arrived in Shropshire and galloped away with the spoils.

For large spells, this was a tight contest between two sides who have propelled themselves away from the relegation pack. But where Shrewsbury faltered in front of goal, Cheltenham were clinical when their moment arrived, striking twice in eight ruthless second-half minutes.

And, to continue the racing analogy, the man enjoying the view from the winner’s enclosure was a familiar figure.

Steve Cotterill made his return to Shrewsbury Town

For Steve Cotterill, this was a return layered with significance.

Nearly three years after leaving Shrewsbury, the former manager walked back into the Meadow with a Cheltenham side revitalised under his guidance and unbeaten in six matches. Make that seven.

While the result went against the home side, the affection between manager and supporters was clear. Moments after the final whistle, Cotterill walked around the ground, applauding and embracing fans who had once sung his name.

Shrewsbury Town boss Gavin Cowan during the game against Cheltenham Town

Under Gavin Cowan, Shrewsbury themselves have surged away from the drop zone with impressive momentum. February’s League Two Manager of the Month has overseen six wins in his first 10 games, collecting 19 of the club’s 41 points in that time.

Those numbers underline how remarkable the turnaround has been. Yet football often turns on moments, and on this afternoon the decisive ones arrived early - and went begging.

Inside the opening exchanges, Shrewsbury had their clearest chance of the game. A loose ball broke kindly for Tommy McDermott, who burst through on goal with only goalkeeper Joe Day to beat.