‘I’ll never forget them’ - Steve Cotterill on his emotional return to Shrewsbury Town

Cotterill made his first appearance at Salop in almost three years as his Cheltenham Town side extended their unbeaten run to seven games with a 2-0 victory.

Cotterill spent two-and-a-half years at Salop after taking charge in November 2020. He guided Town to their highest league finish in decades - 12th in League One in 2023 - before departing at the end of that season.

In 2021, Cotterill was admitted to intensive care after suffering from Covid-19. He remained in hospital for 33 days before being re-admitted in early March.

Immediately after the full-time whistle on Saturday, Cotterill walked a lap of the stadium applauding and embracing the Shrewsbury supporters.

“The supporters here will always be special to me,” the Cheltenham boss said.

“Coming back here, I will always have a place for the Shrewsbury Town fans in my heart because of how they were to me at a real critical time in my life.

Steve Cotterill applauds the Shrewsbury Town fans

“I will never forget them for the support that they gave me. They were incredible and still have given it to me after I've left.”

Cotterill took charge of the Robins in September and, much like Cowan at Salop, has overseen a major resurgence in League Two.

Cotterill returned to his hometown club with them sitting bottom of the table, having collected just four points from their opening 10 games.

Cheltenham have now won five of their last six league games against Shrewsbury, with Cotterill having won each of his last five league matches against Salop - including victories with Notts County and Bristol City.

Cheltenham’s win saw them complete the double over Salop after a convincing 3-1 victory over Town on Boxing Day.

Speaking about the win, Cotterill added: “Very good. Deserved for me.

“We were really happy that we played well, kept a clean sheet today. I thought the lads were magnificent.

“We have had a tough week, all the way up to Fleetwood and back. Less preparation time for this game, those mid week games, those long journeys, they really are long days, so all credit to the lads they’ve been brilliant.”

He added on the Robins’ clean sheet: “It’s not just a credit to the back four, it’s a credit to the team. We defend from the front so it's a team game.”