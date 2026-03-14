Shrewsbury Town hit by fresh injury concern as Tom Anderson forced off

Anderson was substituted on the hour mark during Salop’s 2-0 defeat to Cheltenham at the Meadow, with Mal Benning moving into centre-back.

Speaking after the game, Cowan said the change was forced, adding another defensive injury concern with Luca Hoole sidelined and Josh Ruffels suspended.

“Anderson needed to come off,” said Cowan. “He had a problem with his hip at half-time. So that was enforced.

“We just hope, because obviously the amount of centre-halves that we've got missing now with Ruffels, with Luca, it's difficult.”

Shrewsbury Town’s Tom Anderson was forced off with a hip problem against Cheltenham Town

Anderson has started the past two matches under Cowan after making just one substitute appearance in the previous eight games.

Ahead of the match, Cowan said Shrewsbury would be “lucky” to have Hoole back available for selection before the end of the season.

Salop are also without striker John Marquis, who is recovering from a knee injury.

Sam Clucas recently returned from a hamstring injury but has been absent for the games against Chesterfield and Cheltenham.

Cowan continued: “We've got some big players missing, especially with John Marquis and Sam Clucas as well.

“There's quite a few injuries in there now. We hope he can be back fit for Tuesday, but it’s not looking rosy as it stands.

“Maybe we might need to have a little bit of a rethink. But we play the cards we're dealt.

“A couple of injuries, a couple of suspensions that are really hindering us, but we make no excuses, that's what we've got a squad for.”

Shrewsbury travel to face Bristol Rovers on Tuesday as they look to bounce back from the defeat.