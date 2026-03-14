Key facts ahead of Shrewsbury Town v Cheltenham Town

Gavin Cowan is chasing a historic milestone this weekend as Steve Cotterill makes his return to Shrewsbury.

Cowan has the chance to better Graham Turner, Jimmy Quinn and Chic Bates' returns of six wins from their opening 10 matches in charge.

Shrewsbury host a Cheltenham side unbeaten in their last six league games. Here are some key facts ahead of the fixture:

Cheltenham Town have won four of their last five league games against Shrewsbury Town - as many as they did across the first 20 meetings with Salop.

Shrewsbury are unbeaten across their last eight home games against Cheltenham in League Two (W6 D2) since a 2-0 defeat in March 2000.

Shrewsbury have won six of their last seven league games, after winning just one of their prior 13 matches between November and February.

Cheltenham manager Steve Cotterill has won each of his last four league games against Shrewsbury Town, winning his last two away from home 1-0 with Notts County in April 2010 and 3-2 with Bristol City in March 2014.

Gavin Cowan was named the League Two Manager of the Month for February after leading Town to five consecutive wins.

Cheltenham have struggled on the road this season, winning just three of their 18 away league matches. Their last away victory came at Barrow in December, when they secured back-to-back wins.

The Robins also arrive with a familiar face at the helm in former Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill. It will be his first trip back to the Croud Meadow since leaving the club.