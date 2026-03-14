‘Absolute madness’ - Former Shrewsbury Town captain Oliver Norburn sent off for throwing boot

Norburn picked up a booking just nine minutes after kick-off in the match between Notts County and Chesterfield, immediately putting himself under pressure for the remainder of the game.

That early caution proved costly just 10 minutes later when he tangled with Armando Dobra, causing the Chesterfield player to lose his boot.

The tackle itself did not result in a foul being given. However, with Dobra’s boot lying loose, Norburn picked it up and hurled it towards the touchline.

The boot flew off the pitch and narrowly avoided striking his own team-mate, Nick Tsaroulla, in the head.

Referee Matthew Corlett showed Norburn a second yellow card, sending him off.

“Very, very silly, petty stuff, things you'd see in a playground,” said Michael Dawson on Sky Sports.

“He picks the boot up and just throws it away. Referee, second yellow card, off you go, early shower for you, Ollie Norburn.”

Former Premier League referee Mike Dean added: “It’s absolute madness, I’ve never seen that before.”

With Norburn’s side already trailing 1-0, the dismissal left them with an uphill battle and they eventually slipped to a 3-2 defeat at home.

Posting on social media, Norburn said: “I apologise to our fans my team-mates and the staff for today.

“The red card was a silly mistake and today is on me. As one of the more experienced players I should know better and I take full responsibility.

“Let’s stick together, keep fighting and I’ll do all I can to put it right.”