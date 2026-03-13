'We owe our supporters’ - Gavin Cowan wants Shrewsbury Town home response

Salop return to home soil tomorrow as they welcome Cheltenham Town, looking to build on their impressive recent form after securing six wins in their last seven matches.

Cheltenham arrive unbeaten in their last six games, and the clash will see former Town boss Steve Cotterill to the Meadow.

Last time out on home turf, Shrewsbury suffered defeat to local rivals Walsall, and Cowan is determined to put on a show for the crowd.

He said: "They're a very, very good team. They're six unbeaten. I feel like we owe our supporters a result at home with the last game.

"We know that we went and did an amazing job at Chesterfield. But, listen, Cheltenham are a really good team.

"They'll be well organised, they're on the front foot, there's a lot of experience in the camp.

"From my perspective, it's just full steam ahead for tomorrow, locked in."

This weekend offers Cowan the chance to better Graham Turner, Jimmy Quinn and Chic Bates' returns of six wins from their opening 10 matches in charge.

Cowan has today been named the League Two Manager of the Month for February. Town won five consecutive matches during February, making them the most in‑form team across England’s top four divisions.