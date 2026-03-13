The opposition: Steve Cotterill returns to Shrewsbury Town with six-unbeaten Cheltenham Town

The former Shrewsbury Town boss took charge of the Robins in September and, much like Gavin Cowan at Salop, has overseen a major resurgence in League Two.

Cotterill returned to his hometown club with Cheltenham sitting bottom of the table - one place below Shrewsbury at the time - with just four points from their opening 10 games.

Since then, Cheltenham have climbed to 18th, one place behind Town, on 38 points. Their current six‑game unbeaten run includes five draws.

On Tuesday night, Cheltenham came from behind to draw 2-2 with Fleetwood Town, and Cotterill felt his side fully deserved their point.

Cheltenham Town boss Steve Cotterill

"I thought we were excellent throughout the game," he said. “We were 2-0 down, but we were good. It wasn't good conditions, but I thought we were the better team.

"It's an important point - I know I’ve said that a fair bit lately. Whether there’s five draws in there, it’s five important points."

Cotterill also oversaw a convincing 3-1 win over Salop on Boxing Day. The Robins have lost just two of their last seven meetings with Shrewsbury, winning the other five.

Cotterill spent two‑and‑a‑half years at the Meadow after taking charge in November 2020. He guided Town to their highest league finish in decades - 12th in League One in 2023 - before departing at the end of that season.

Cheltenham have struggled on the road this campaign, winning just three of their 18 away league matches. Their last away victory came at Barrow in December, securing back‑to‑back wins at the time.

Isaac Hutchinson, who scored Cheltenham’s equaliser at Fleetwood in midweek, is one to watch. He has 12 league goals and three assists this season.