Shrewsbury Town defender Luca Hoole set to miss remainder of the season with ankle injury

The 23-year-old has been assessed after he was forced off before half-time in Town's defeat to Walsall - and it's not good news, boss Gavin Cowan confirmed.

Speaking ahead of Salop's clash with Cheltenham Town, he said they would be fortunate to have the defender available for selection before the campaign ends.

Cowan said: "Luca's not good. We'll be lucky to get him back before the end of the season.

"It's a real blow for him, gutted for him. But again, it's a mark of the lad, he's still around the place, smiling, eating up all the food and just generally enjoying being around the atmosphere.

Luca Hoole was forced off before half-time against Walsall

"Of course, it's a kick in the teeth. But he's such a great lad, he wouldn't want the other lads to be dragged down by any sort of internal mood he's got.

"So he's doing really well at putting on a brave face and being professional and making sure he's the best teammate he can be."

Asked if the injury requires surgery, he added: "No, a little bit of healing. It's in a real strange place on his ankle.

"But I know Chris Skitt is doing a brilliant job of making sure he's overseeing the medical staff to make sure everybody gets back fit.

"With this one, it just will be a time thing, no matter what sort of magicians they are."

Hoole had started every game under Cowan - and the past 18 League Two matches for Shrewsbury - until his injury.

Meanwhile, striker John Marquis has returned to training as he recovers from the knee injury he sustained during Cowan's first win - over Barrow.

John Marquis down injured during Shrewsbury Town's win over Barrow

"He's looking great at the moment," said Cowan. "He's on the grass.

"Again, leading everything in and around the changing room, being a brilliant professional, a brilliant teammate. I can't speak highly enough of him.

"He's on the grass, wearing his pink knee tape. He was getting a bit of stick from the lads about it. As soon as we can get all the players back, then, God willing, they'll all be fit and raring to go."

Cowan added that striker Bradley Ihionvien is"really close" to his return, but said they "have to be really careful not to overload him too soon".