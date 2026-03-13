Shrewsbury Town boss Gavin Cowan on potential changes to the pitch dimensions at the Meadow

The pitch was reduced in size ahead of Shrewsbury Town's current campaign under former head coach Michael Appleton, who felt the change suited his preferred style of play.

With Cowan now in charge, he may eventually want the dimensions adjusted to better fit his own approach.

However, he confirmed that no changes will be made until the club's League Two status is secured. Salop currently sit 13 points clear of the relegation zone after their resurgence, ahead of hosting Cheltenham Town tomorrow.