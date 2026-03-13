Luke Powell's predicted Shrewsbury Town team to face Cheltenham Town

Gavin Cowan made six changes for Salop’s clash with Chesterfield last weekend, and they secured a dramatic late win to make it six victories from their last seven matches.

Luca Hoole is set to miss the remainder of the season through injury, while John Marquis has returned to training.

Bradley Ihionvien is also close to a return, but boss Gavin Cowan says he is restricted by rules around loan players, with a maximum of five permitted in a matchday squad.

After their success at Chesterfield last weekend, few changes would be expected. Anthony Scully returned from injury last time out and could come back into the starting XI.

Meanwhile, Josh Ruffels remains suspended, so wholesale changes at the back appear unlikely.

Predicted XI (5-2-1-2): Cox; Kabia, Stubbs, Anderson, Boyle, Berkoe; Perry, Sang; Scully; Morgan, Ogunsuyi.

Subs: Brook, Lee, Benning, Freeman, England, McDermott, Lloyd.