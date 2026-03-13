Gavin Cowan chasing historic stat as Steve Cotterill makes return to Shrewsbury Town

Defeat to Walsall last time out at the Meadow serves as something of an anomaly in Salop’s recent red-hot run, having taken six wins from their last seven matches.

They welcome Cheltenham Town in a fixture headlined by a touch of nostalgia. Cheltenham arrive with a familiar face at the helm in former Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill. It will be his first trip back to the Meadow since leaving the club.

Cotterill’s tenure at Salop featured several memorable moments - one being their six-game winning run in 2023. And while Salop could not quite match that, falling short with five wins in a row under Cowan, they did manage to equal the three consecutive away victories achieved under Cotterill last weekend.

Former Shrewsbury Town boss Steve Cotterill, now manager of Cheltenham Town

Salop are riding high and now sit above Cheltenham after reeling in those above them, climbing the standings to move 13 points clear of the danger zone.

This weekend offers Cowan the chance to better Graham Turner, Jimmy Quinn and Chic Bates' returns of six wins from their opening 10 matches in charge.

Cowan’s side have faced seven top-half teams during his tenure, beating four of them. But despite now facing a Cheltenham side just a place below them, Cowan’s feet remain firmly on the ground.

He said: “We have to do our due diligence. It's important that we don't get too bogged down with league positions and form.

Shrewsbury Town boss Gavin Cowan

“We have to control the controllables. I think data is important, but I don't get too bogged down with the stats.

“We call them the finer details when we get them to the players last minute. But the opposition are almost just what they are, regardless of the colour of the shirt or the type of player.

“We just want to make sure that we're the best version of ourselves and we know what's coming.

“Regardless of league position, sometimes that can affect mentality. So when you come here to a team that are doing really well and pushing for promotion, your senses are heightened a little bit.

“So we want to make sure that that's the case when we play teams in the bottom half as well.”

Taylor Perry of Shrewsbury Town against Cheltenham Town in December

The Meadow has become a difficult place for visiting sides, with Cowan suffering just one defeat on home soil so far.

There is a sense that Shrewsbury are beginning to find a rhythm that could carry them into the business end of the season with real purpose.

Cowan made six changes for their stunning late victory at Chesterfield last weekend - some enforced, with Luca Hoole out injured and fellow defender Josh Ruffels suspended.

Asked if squad selection decisions are becoming difficult, he added: “Yes, they all are. That's credit to the lads, they're really applying themselves.

Tom Anderson of Shrewsbury Town and Jake Bickerstaff of Cheltenham Town

“Their attitude and application, right the way through training and taking on the detail, has been really important because there's lots of it.

“We ask for minimum requirements of the standard hard work, desire, doing a job and a half and then in possession as well. If we can go above and beyond that and they can really hone in on a game strategy that we implement, we're normally in the game.

“They've done that now continuously for just over five weeks.”

Predicted Shrewsbury Town XI (5-2-1-2): Cox; Kabia, Stubbs, Anderson, Boyle, Berkoe; Perry, Sang; McDermott; Morgan, Ogunsuyi.

Subs: Brook, Lee, Benning, Freeman, England, Scully, Lloyd.

Cheltenham Town (4-5-1): Day; Sherring, Cundy, Wilson, Tomkinson; Thomas, Ashfield, Stevenson, Hutchinson, Bickerstaff; Miller

Big match prediction: Home win