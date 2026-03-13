Former Shrewsbury Town assistant Richard O'Donnell joins League One strugglers

O'Donnell was previously Michael Appleton's number two at Shrewsbury. Both Appleton and O'Donnell departed the club in January.

He is now back in the dugout at League One’s basement side Port Vale, who recently secured an FA Cup quarter-final tie against Chelsea.

The Valiants sit 11 points adrift of safety, having won just two of their last 10 league games.

Former Shrewsbury Town assistant Richard O'Donnell has joined Port Vale

A club statement said: "We're pleased to confirm that experienced coach Richard O’Donnell has joined Jon Brady's backroom staff, and will be with the squad for tomorrow's league fixture against Huddersfield Town.

"O’Donnell, who counts Hull City, Lincoln City and Blackpool among his former clubs, was most recently assistant head coach at Shrewsbury Town.

"Everyone at Vale Park would like to extend a warm welcome to Richard as he joins the club."

The former Hull City academy coach had signed a two-year deal in Shropshire before the last game of the previous campaign, alongside Appleton.

O'Donnell’s playing career was cut short by injury, but he worked his way up the coaching ladder, starting at York City before spending more than a decade at Hull. He eventually progressed into senior football under Appleton.