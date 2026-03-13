Anthony Scully proud to be Her Game Too ambassador with Shrewsbury Town to raise awareness of campaign

Salop's clash with Cheltenham Town tomorrow will see the club raise awareness of the campaign, which is dedicated to tackling sexism and promoting gender equality in sport.

Scully, a father of two girls, is Town's ambassador for the movement and is looking forward to raising awareness of the campaign.

He said: "It's a great thing nowadays. I think the women's game in general is massive. The last four, five, six years, it's just come on leaps and bounds.

"As a father of two little girls, if they wanted to go and play football, obviously they'd have my full support and they can go and enjoy anything they want.

Anthony Scully is Shrewsbury Town's Her Game Too ambassador

"So for me, it's something that's close to home being the father of two girls. So it's great to raise awareness for it."

Clubs across the Football League pledge their support to the campaign and help raise awareness of it at matches during the season.

Founded in 2021, Her Game Too aims to raise awareness of the issues women face in football. It seeks to celebrate female fans, players and professionals, and works alongside clubs, organisations and governing bodies to foster a supportive and equitable atmosphere.

Scully added: "As a dad to two little girls, I thought it was the right thing for me to do.

"Nowadays, football, compared to even when I was younger as a kid, girls are now getting into football. It's such a much more regular thing and they all love it.

"So one day I just thought if my little girls wanted to go and play football, it's kind of a way of showing them my support, even though they haven't got a clue that I'm doing it now.

"It's an opportunity and as a father of two girls that I couldn't turn it down."