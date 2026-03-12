'Really close' - Gavin Cowan on Bradley Ihionvien's return from injury for Shrewsbury Town

The striker is back training with the Salop squad and building towards full fitness after recovering from a serious knee injury.

Ihionvien, who is on a season-long loan from Peterborough United, underwent surgery after injuring his meniscus in training in October. Head coach Gavin Cowan revealed his comeback is now not far away.

"Really close," Cowan told the Shropshire Star. "We're suffering at the moment with too many loans, is the truth.

"But Brad is a real talent. He has been in near full training this week. And when he's joined in, he's just a brilliant character, a brilliant personality.

"He has immense talent and is someone who I'd love to get on the pitch sooner rather than later. He's very, very close."

Bradley Ihionvien celebrates after scoring against Barnet for Shrewsbury Town

Asked if he could put a timeframe on the forward's return, Cowan added: "Not at the moment. That's with the medical staff - I stay in my lane a little bit."

Ihionvien made an immediate impact at Salop, scoring twice in his first two appearances. He featured five times in all competitions before his injury.

Meanwhile, Anthony Scully made his return from injury at Chesterfield last weekend, coming on in the 65th minute.

The Irishman had been sidelined since Town's win over Notts County last month with a hamstring issue - just weeks after returning from a similar problem suffered on New Year's Day against Bristol Rovers.

Cowan was pleased to welcome back the 26‑year‑old, who he said had been carefully managed during a demanding run of fixtures.

"He had a bit of a stop-start week with the ongoing injury," Cowan said.

Anthony Scully returned from injury at Chesterfield

"So yes, it was good to get him on. He's really reliable without the ball - we've seen his quality earlier in my tenure, a couple of games ago.

"But it's great just to have him as a selection because at the moment. Because of the loan situation, we don't get Temple (Ojinnaka) in and around it, we don't get Bradley in and around it, and that's a problem for us.

"That's why the squad's a little bit bloated and imbalanced. But, it's a pleasure to have those players.

"It's great to get your Isaac Englands on the bench, it's great to get your Isaac Lees on the bench. Even having young Will Gray with us, it has been a great experience for him also."