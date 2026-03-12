'Huge impact' - Gavin Cowan delighted with Kevin Berkoe's start at Shrewsbury Town

Berkoe arrived late on January transfer deadline day, joining from Salford City. The move reunited him with Cowan, who he previously played under at AFC Telford United.

Since returning to work under Cowan, Berkoe has made an impressive start in blue and amber, featuring in each of Town’s last eight matches.

Asked about the wing-back’s influence, Cowan said: "I felt as though the balance of the squad - that was the one player that I felt like the tipping point was probably too far one way - we just needed him for the balance of the squad.

"Knowing what Kevin can do, I felt that he was going to have a huge impact and he has done just that. He's got real high energy, high-speed running and when he plays in this system particularly, he can be of real benefit.