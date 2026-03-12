Contract countdown: The Shrewsbury Town players entering the final months of their deals

It has been a remarkable revival under Gavin Cowan, with six wins from seven matches, and there may be players he is keen to keep or bring back during the summer rebuild.

Here are the Town players whose contracts are due to expire at the end of the season.

John Marquis

Joined Salop on a two‑year deal after leaving Bristol Rovers. Scored 12 goals in 43 appearances last season, and has added six in 36 games this campaign.

Mal Benning

Was made available for transfer in January under former boss Michael Appleton, but stayed and has since returned to action under Cowan, recently celebrating his 500th career appearance. Signed a two‑year extension in 2024.

Mal Benning of Shrewsbury Town

Nick Freeman

Signed in January on a short‑term deal until the end of the season. Has featured in all but one of Salop’s matches under Cowan, scoring once.

Anthony Scully

Joined last summer on a one‑year contract, reuniting with Appleton, who he previously worked with at Lincoln City.