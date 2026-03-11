Trey Ogunsuyi reveals strong friendship behind celebratory handshake with Iwan Morgan

The pair celebrated together with a rehearsed handshake after Ogunsuyi netted his first goal for the club - and the first of his professional career - in Town's win at Chesterfield.

The Belgian and Welsh youth internationals were Salop's first arrivals of the January transfer window, joining on loan from Premier League sides Sunderland and Brentford respectively.

Ogunsuyi admitted the celebration had been planned, with both players hoping for a moment to share during what became Town’s third consecutive away victory.

Trey Ogunsuyi celebrates with Iwan Morgan

"We planned it actually," Ogunsuyi said. "We said if one of us scores, we'll do the celebration.

"Me and him are really close, we stay together. So, it was really amazing to share that moment on the pitch with him."

Asked if they had become good friends, the 19‑year‑old added: "Yes, definitely. I feel like me and Iwan link up pretty well on the pitch. So, that just sums it up with the celebration."

The win marked Ogunsuyi’s first start under boss Gavin Cowan, and his brace made him the youngest player to score a league double for Salop since Tom Bradshaw did so against Bradford City in March 2011.

While he has had to be patient for both his first start and his first goals, the teenager has now made 10 appearances since arriving in early January - and says he is loving life as part of Town’s revival.

"The more and more I'm here, the more and more I have settled in," he said. "Obviously, the lads made me feel welcome, the staff, everybody around the club.

"It's a nice place and I'm enjoying playing football here. Hopefully, more will come with the goals and assists."

Trey Ogunsuyi speaking to the media after the win over Chesterfield

Ogunsuyi joined on loan until the end of the season from Sunderland, where he has been since the age of 10.

The 19‑year‑old says he remains in regular contact with his parent club.

He added: "We keep in touch. I'll expect some messages on my phone - I'll be replying to them."

His first goal, on the cusp of half‑time, was a bullet header into the top‑right corner. His second came from pressing Chesterfield goalkeeper Zach Hemming, tackling him inside the six‑yard box and forcing the ball into the net.

"I'll be watching them on the bus," Ogunsuyi said about his goals. "I'm proud to make my family proud and share this moment with my friends and family."