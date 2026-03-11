Squad depth, belief and a teenager's brace: Inside Shrewsbury Town's latest statement win

The triumph keeps Salop's surge up the League Two table rolling. Here are the main takeaways:

Away resurgence

The win marked Shrewsbury's third consecutive away victory - the first time they have achieved that in three years.

They travelled to a high‑flying Chesterfield team unbeaten in their previous five home league matches and with just one defeat in eight, yet Shrewsbury were outstanding.

Salop had won only one of their last seven Football League meetings with Chesterfield, conceding 16 goals in that period, but none of that mattered as they showed real resolve and maturity to get the job done.

Sam Stubbs of Shrewsbury Town (right) celebrates with Will Brook

Shrewsbury have now won six of their last seven league games - more than they managed in their first 29 fixtures of the season, when they recorded just five victories. At full‑time, no side had registered more wins or scored more goals - 14 -than Town since the beginning of February.

They came under intense pressure at times, but they stood firm, defended bravely and took their chances with real quality. The scenes in the away end when Sam Stubbs headed home the late third goal were a perfect snapshot of the belief and togetherness running through the club right now.

Changes

That leads neatly into the next major point - there were six changes to the starting XI, yet the performance level never dipped.

Town were without Luca Hoole, who watched on wearing a protective boot on his right foot, and the suspended Josh Ruffels - two key defenders.

Ismeal Kabia, Tommy McDermott and Kevin Berkoe celebrate the win

Tom Anderson, who has had to be patient for minutes, made his first start under Cowan and was immense. Bandaged up after a clash, he continued like a warrior, symbolising everything about this Salop side at the moment.

Every player who featured played their part, and the scenes at the end - the entire squad celebrating in front of the away end, including those not involved - underlined the unity Cowan has built.

Trey Ogunsuyi

While the day belonged to Shrewsbury Town as a collective, Trey Ogunsuyi played a starring role, scoring the first goals of his professional career.

He too has had to wait for his opportunity, with this his first start under Cowan - but what a way to take it.

Trey Ogunsuyi celebrates following the game between Chesterfield and Shrewsbury Town

His first goal was a thunderous header from a superb Tom Sang free‑kick, continuing Sang’s excellent recent form. The second was all about desire and pressing intensity.

The so-called 'panther press' was on full display as he raced to close down the goalkeeper, forced the mistake and bundled the ball into the net.

Ogunsuyi, aged 19 years and 101 days, became the youngest player to score a league brace for Salop since Tom Bradshaw did so against Bradford City in March 2011 at 18 years and 242 days.

Well clear

The win lifted Salop even further clear of the League Two relegation zone, and their safety now looks all but assured after this remarkable revival.

Cowan will have the chance to better Graham Turner's record of six wins from his first 10 league games when Shrewsbury face Cheltenham Town on Saturday.

The trip to Chesterfield was the seventh top-half opponent Salop have faced under Cowan, and on this evidence they are a match for anyone. They are playing with confidence, clarity and conviction - and they show no signs of slowing down.