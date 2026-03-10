Trey Ogunsuyi keen to build on breakthrough Shrewsbury Town brace

The 19-year-old netted a brace in Salop's emphatic late win at high-flyers Chesterfield - his first goals for the club and in professional football.

Aged 19 years and 101 days, he became the youngest player to score a league brace for Salop since Tom Bradshaw did so in March 2011 against Bradford City, when he was 18 years and 242 days old.

Now Ogunsuyi is keen to go on a run and become more prolific in front of goal.

Asked if he hopes to hit the goal trail, the Belgian said: "Yes. I always said to myself, if I get my goals started, I should just continue to grow.

"That moment has come now. Hopefully in the next game I can continue with another goal or assist."

The win, which was Town's sixth in seven matches, lifted them 13 points clear of the League Two relegation zone.