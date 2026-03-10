Boss Dan Dawson delighted as five-star Market Drayton Town end goal drought in style

The Gingerbread Men secured a crucial 5-1 victory over North West Counties League Division One South basement side Haughmond last weekend to pull further clear of the danger zone.

It stopped the rot after successive defeats in which Drayton failed to score. They had also netted just one goal in their previous seven games - and Dawson is hoping for more of the same in their final fixtures of the season as they host New Mills this weekend.

He said: "Definitely. The five goals were great, three of them superb. The other two weren't bad either, and there could have been a lot more.

"We are fortunate in the position we are in that goal difference isn't a big differentiator for us. It's nice to put five away because before that we hadn't scored for a while.

Market Drayton Town manager Dan Dawson

"It sounds a bit arrogant to say, but I don't think at any point during training or the game, did it feel like we weren't going to come away with the win.

"The lads were really focused. We were really fortunate to bring Zac Prior in who was at Shrewsbury Town last year. It was a really strong squad to pick from.

"We always felt like we could get the three points, we just had to make sure we put in the professional performance, which the lads did.

"We scored three potential goals of the season, which always helps. It's always nice to have that bit of relief, because it is three points that everyone is expecting you to get, and when there are expectations on you, it is sometimes difficult."

Oliver Griffiths gave Drayton an early lead before Jack Finney and Nicholas Woods added further first‑half goals. Harry Minshall and Samuel Finney completed the rampant victory after the break.

Asked if he has set a points tally he believes will secure safety, Dawson added: "Not at all, we haven't even looked at that. If we can win Saturday then it just puts us clear.

"We will focus on the next six games and set the lads a points tally, but it won't be with where we are in relation to the table, but by a game-by-game basis."