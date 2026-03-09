‘Really positive’ - Gavin Cowan on Shrewsbury Town’s 13-point gap to relegation

Sam Stubbs’ stoppage-time header gave Salop a stunning victory at play-off contenders Chesterfield, making it six wins in seven games.

Town now sit 13 points clear of the League Two relegation zone, having taken 19 points from a possible 27 under Cowan.

“My job is to come in here and keep us in the league,” he said.

“There's still work to do. But the gap has gone from two points when we came in, to 13. That's really positive.

“I'm buoyant about that, as are the players. But we have to be locked in until it's done. I won't be getting too excited.

Shrewsbury Town boss Gavin Cowan celebrates the win

“It's hard not to get excited today when the players are putting in that much effort. All the work the staff have done, even to the point where I was ready to take Kabia off, who's got us the free kick.

“But it's the team with Chris Skitt and Daryl Taylor, going to them and asking them what he's like and they're like ‘he’ll be fine’.

“It's not just the players, the staff are all connected, which I'm really pleased with, because they've worked really hard behind the scenes and they all deserve a lot of credit.”

It is the first time Salop have secured three consecutive away wins in three years.

The clash was also Town’s seventh against top-half opposition since Cowan took over - and the fourth they have beaten.

Asked if he enjoyed the full-time scenes, he added: “Yes, it’s for them. There's a big relief for everyone.

“I'm really pleased for the fans and I'm really pleased for the hierarchy, it’s a word that we don't like using…everybody who's connected to the club, it's important and it makes us connected.

Shrewsbury Town boss Gavin Cowan after Salop’s victory over Chesterfield

“The key is to be connected when it doesn't go so well as well. We love and adore the club and we want it to go in the right direction.

“To see people who I rub shoulders with to be so buoyant and over the moon, and who have spent a fortune to be here and get that, it's my privilege and I feel very proud to be part of it.”

Despite the triumph and their remarkable revival, Cowan’s focus quickly turned to their next fixture.

“Cheltenham is at the forefront of my mind,” he said.

“We don't get too excited. As a manager, I can't. I want everyone else to, that's important.

“My wife tells me that I should really enjoy these moments. But as soon as I'm back on the coach, I'll be looking at Cheltenham and who they are and what they are.”