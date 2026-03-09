‘Been waiting for this moment’ - Trey Ogunsuyi on scoring his first professional goals at Shrewsbury Town

Ogunsuyi bagged a brace on his first start under Salop boss Gavin Cowan to help them secure a third consecutive away win at high-flying Chesterfield.

The goals were his first for Town since joining on loan from Sunderland in January, and his first in senior football.

“It's still hard to put into words,” he said. “I'm still taking it in.

“Those are my first two professional goals and to contribute to a win is even better.

“I've been waiting for this moment for a long time, obviously. To get it at this club is amazing. I feel really happy.”

Trey Ogunsuyi celebrates after victory over Chesterfield

The 19-year-old powered home from Tom Sang’s free-kick delivery on the cusp of half-time to level the game.

Ogunsuyi added: “It's an unbelievable ball by Sang. I didn't even expect to have so much time. I've headed it and I've seen it hit the back of the net.

“You can see me checking because I didn't believe that I actually scored. When that went in, I felt really good.”

The Belgian youth international then pressured Chesterfield goalkeeper Zach Hemming into a mistake, tackling him in front of goal for his second of the afternoon.

Ogunsuyi revealed he has had a similar experience before.

He said: “That's something we've been working on. It's the panther press. I saw an opportunity to put pressure on the keeper.

“That's the second time I've scored like that. There was one at youth level in the under-16s where I did the same.

Trey Ogunsuyi heads Shrewsbury Town ahead against Chesterfield

“But it's much harder to do at this type of level. I've just ran there hoping to just put pressure on.

“The closer I got, I was like, I have a chance to nick it here. When it went in, I was like, I'll take it.”

Sam Stubbs headed home a stoppage-time winner for Salop to claim a sixth win in seven matches and move them 13 points clear of the League Two relegation zone.

“It was a relief,” Ogunsuyi continued. “It was so late on in the game. When we get that goal, you can feel the pressure lift off you.

“When the goal went in, we all focused and concentrated to see the game out.”

He added on the win: “It was very structured, very controlled. We knew what we were doing and we believed in the plan. All the hard work paid off.”