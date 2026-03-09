Analysis: Shrewsbury Town’s stunning turnaround rolls on with dramatic away win

Victory at play-off contenders Chesterfield completed a third consecutive success on the road for the first time since February 2023 and continued the remarkable turnaround in Salop’s season.

In a place famous for the iconic Crooked Spire at the Church of St Mary and All Saints, the Spireites failed to put a spike in Town’s bubble as they dramatically claimed a sixth victory in seven games.

There may not be a famous flower show in Shropshire’s county town this year - but Shrewsbury Town are well and truly blossoming under Gavin Cowan.

Will Brook embraces Sam Stubbs after his winner for Shrewsbury Town

Their late triumph in Derbyshire serves as another statement win. Salop have now faced seven top-half teams under Cowan - winning four. And that’s now 19 points from a possible 27 since the new boss’ arrival. Quite the turnaround.

As first starts under Cowan go, Trey Ogunsuyi could hardly have made a better impression. He led the line with authority, using his physical presence to trouble defenders while also showing composure in front of goal. The reward was an important brace - his first goals for Shrewsbury Town and in senior football.

Trey Ogunsuyi celebrates Shrewsbury Town’s win over Chesterfield

But it was not just Ogunsuyi who shone. Much has been said about the collective effort demanded by Cowan, and that was evident again here.

Tom Sang was outstanding, delivering two superb free-kicks, including the stoppage-time ball that allowed Sam Stubbs to head home the winner. Tom Anderson also returned to the starting XI and battled resolutely throughout, even continuing with a bandage around his head after an early clash.

Iwan Morgan looks to cross for Shrewsbury Town

This was an impressive victory against a side unbeaten in five home games prior to kick-off. It also provided another boost to Salop’s survival bid, with Town now sitting 13 points clear with 10 games remaining.

Cowan was forced into several changes - six in total. Town were without Luca Hoole due to injury while Josh Ruffels was unavailable through suspension.

Yet once again the strength of the squad came to the fore.

Ismeal Kabia, Tommy McDermott and Kevin Berkoe celebrate after the win

Chesterfield looked to create openings from wide areas throughout the afternoon. Dilan Markanday proved a threat early on and forced Matt Cox into a strong save with a powerful strike, while James Berry also caused problems from the opposite flank.

The hosts’ pressure eventually paid off shortly after the half-hour mark when captain Tom Naylor gave them the lead. Markanday crossed from the right and Naylor was left free inside the box to calmly fire home.

Tommy McDermott of Shrewsbury Town during their game with Chesterfield

Salop responded at the perfect moment before the break. Sang whipped a dangerous free-kick into the area and Ogunsuyi rose highest - leaping “like a mountain”, as Cowan often encourages - to power a header into the top-right corner for his first goal for the club.

Trey Ogunsuyi heads Shrewsbury Town level on the cusp of half-time

Chesterfield rallied after the break as they attempted to regain control, with Salop enjoying attacking spells but mainly having to hold firm. But Town took the lead in the 70th minute after a costly mistake by goalkeeper Zach Hemming.

Dejection for Shrewsbury Town after conceding

Pressed aggressively by Ogunsuyi, Hemming hesitated in possession and took a poor touch inside his own goalmouth, allowing the striker to close him down and make the challenge. The ball trickled over the line, handing the Belgian his second goal of the afternoon and completing a memorable outing.

Chesterfield responded by throwing players forward in search of an equaliser. Their persistence was eventually rewarded when substitute Tom Pearce produced a moment of real quality, curling a superb free-kick beyond Matt Cox to level the contest. It was a strike that left the goalkeeper with little chance.

Goalmouth action during the game between Chesterfield and Shrewsbury Town

Yet this Shrewsbury side simply refuses to be denied. As the game entered its closing stages, Ismael Kabia burst down the right flank, weaving past defenders before winning a free-kick near the edge of the area.

Up stepped Sang once again. His delivery was as dangerous as his earlier ones, arcing invitingly into the penalty area where Stubbs rose highest to head across goal and into the far corner.

Trey Ogunsuyi celebrates scoring with Iwan Morgan

The reaction was instant and explosive. Pandemonium in the stands, chaos in the dugout and carnage on the pitch as Salop players didn’t know which direction to run to celebrate.

For supporters who endured months without an away victory earlier in the season, the transformation is remarkable.

Shrewsbury Town assistant manager Jamie Haynes waves to the crowd after Shrewsbury Town’s win

If the past seven games are any indication, Shrewsbury Town’s season has taken on an entirely new direction. And right now, under Cowan’s guidance, the ride shows no signs of slowing down.