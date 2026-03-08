Luke Powell's Shrewsbury Town player ratings vs Chesterfield: Two 9s after brilliant away win

Matt Cox

Commanded his area superbly, claiming crosses confidently and making several important stops. Managed the tempo well when needed and frustrated Chesterfield. Ultimately helpless for both goals.

Alert: 7

Ismeal Kabia

Faced a demanding afternoon against James Berry but battled resiliently. Offered pace and trickery going forward and crucially won the late free-kick that led to Shrewsbury’s stoppage-time winner.

Determined: 8

Tom Anderson

Making his first start under Gavin Cowan, he battled hard with Chesterfield’s attackers and dealt well with deliveries into the box. Required treatment after a clash but continued strongly.

Bandaged: 8

Will Boyle

Tested the goalkeeper early with a long-range volley and led the defence well throughout. Organised those around him and helped Salop withstand sustained spells of pressure.

Resolute: 7